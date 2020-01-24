James F. Shanks departed from the earthly world and entered into God's loving arms on Jan. 21, 2020, at the age of 90. He was the beloved husband of Ina M. (Maudie) Shanks for 69 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fay and Lawrence Shanks; sister, Belva Kelly; and brother, Charlie Shanks.
James is survived by his loving children, Cherry L. (Mark) Peterson, R. Bruce (Mary) Shanks, Robin A. (David) Buchanan, Mikal L. (Tammie) Shanks and Tonya J. (Donald) Mashue. He left behind a legacy of grandchildren: Zachary (Madiha) Peterson, Lloyd James (Katrina) Peterson, Christy (Jon) Oliphant, Barbara (Cory) Kriener, Jacob (Megan) Shanks, Erin (Bill) Berriman, Corey (Momoka) Williamson, Daniel Henrikson, Elizabeth (Katie) Henrikson, Kaleb Buchanan, Samantha (Andrew) Serum, Jeremy Shanks, Paul (Megan) Shanks, Cherry Mashue, Katie (Mike) Presley, Haley (Braylyn) Cotter-Mashue and Jamie Mashue. Jim was a great-grandfather to 24 great grandchildren. His life was well lived - he graduated from Anderson College, he was active in the Church of God Ministries in Illinois and Michigan. He directed many youth camps and loved gardening. Jim was proud to have served in the U.S. Army
National Guard during the Korean Conflict
, earning a Purple Heart
, a Bronze Star
and a U.S. Merit. Ministry was Jim's whole life. He finally retired at the age of 85, after spending over 60 years in ministry. Jim will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Faith United Church of God, 3290 Walker Ave. NW in Grand Rapids. Continued visitation will take place on Monday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Faith United Church of God. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eagle Ridge Church of God in Midland or .