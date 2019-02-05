Obituary Guest Book View Sign





He was married to Mary Rose Garvey on September 7, 1950 at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Freedom, WI. Jim received a Bachelor of Science degree from the



In 1966 he founded and was the principal designer for a family business, Hopfensperger Art Studios. Guided by the steady business hand of his co-owner and spouse, Mary Rose, the studio earned a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and creativity in the Great Lakes area. His highly distinctive architectural glass installations employ rich and varied interplays of color, form, and light to dramatic effect in both religious and secular settings. Midland's Blessed Sacrament Church, completed in 1967 and Jim's home parish, contains some remarkable early examples of his glass window walls and commissioned sculptures. His bronze figures also grace the mid-Michigan landscape and include the noteworthy "Family" sculpture adjacent to the Midland Tridge, dedicated in 1982. Jim also found time to be the owner and manager of several area restaurants including the immensely popular Dog n Suds drive-in on South Saginaw Road from the 1960s into the early 1970s. In addition, he was an occasional but ambitious entrepreneur, imagining and launching projects such as the Mid-Michigan Pop Festival and Rock Concert in 1969.



As the father of ten children he eventually became known as "Pop Hop" and proudly sported a personalized automobile license plate bearing the moniker. He will be missed by those children and their spouses, John Hopfensperger of Midland; Joan Most of Midland; Jeannine Hopfensperger and Thomas Teal of Chesaning; James A. Hopfensperger and Jane Maddox of Kalamazoo; Jay and Nichole Hopfensperger of Appleton, WI; Jed Hopfensperger of Midland; Matthew Hopfensperger and Sian Kwa of Chapel Hill, NC; Mary and Brian Rhame of Cincinnati, OH; Mona and Thomas Priest of Box Elder, SD; and Marie Hopfensperger and Jeffrey Burdick of East Lansing.



He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, Jessica (Galen) Westman, Juliana (Doug) Teal-Charles, Josiah Most, Gabrielle (John) Mitchell, John and Jennifer Hopfensperger, Katherine and LiEllen Rhame, Liam Hopfensperger, Jeremy and Noah Hopfensperger, and Miles Burdick; four great-grandchildren, Oliver Westman, Tori Mitchell, and Quinten and Samuel Teal-Charles; his brother Robert Hopfensperger of Oak Lawn, IL; as well as his beloved nephew Frank (Debbie) Reimer of Freedom, WI. Jim was predeceased by his wife, Mary Rose; his parents, George and Leona Hopfensperger; two brothers, George and Leo Hopfensperger, and his daughter-in-law, Rita (Ramsey) Hopfensperger. The family wishes to thank his son, Jed, whose incredible in-home care made it possible for Jim to enjoy a rich life in his home of 61 years until his last day. Funeral liturgy for Jim will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 from Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3109 Swede Avenue, Midland, MI. 