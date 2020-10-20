James Freeman
James Freeman, 80, of Sanford, passed away on Oct. 16, 2020. Jim was born on June 28, 1940 to the late Harold and Gladys Freeman in Beaverton.
Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of the "Fraternal Order of Eagles," and retired after 34 years of service for the City of Midland. Jim lived every day to its fullest and for several years he became a highly regarded competitive motorcycle racer in National Enduro events along with competitive motorcycle ice racing during the winter months. After retiring from competition racing, he and his wife Carol enjoyed motorcycle touring across the country, traveling through nearly every state over the course of several years. Jim also enjoyed deer hunting since childhood, golfing and ice fishing on Saginaw Bay. His ultimate passion was his love for family, his wife (Carol) of 62 years and the many friendships made along the way.
Jim is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, Clark and wife Tracy; his son, Blane and wife Stephanie; his grandchildren, Jimmy, Mason, Mackenzie, Kristen and Addison; his great-grandchildren, Mariah, Michael, Emily, Juliana and Victoria; his brother, Don and wife Connie; his sister, Rosemary and husband Harold.
A Life Celebration Event will be held at a later date, timing and location TBD. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com
Arrangements are made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.