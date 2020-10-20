1/2
James Freeman
1940 - 2020
James Freeman
James Freeman, 80, of Sanford, passed away on Oct. 16, 2020. Jim was born on June 28, 1940 to the late Harold and Gladys Freeman in Beaverton.
Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of the "Fraternal Order of Eagles," and retired after 34 years of service for the City of Midland. Jim lived every day to its fullest and for several years he became a highly regarded competitive motorcycle racer in National Enduro events along with competitive motorcycle ice racing during the winter months. After retiring from competition racing, he and his wife Carol enjoyed motorcycle touring across the country, traveling through nearly every state over the course of several years. Jim also enjoyed deer hunting since childhood, golfing and ice fishing on Saginaw Bay. His ultimate passion was his love for family, his wife (Carol) of 62 years and the many friendships made along the way.
Jim is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, Clark and wife Tracy; his son, Blane and wife Stephanie; his grandchildren, Jimmy, Mason, Mackenzie, Kristen and Addison; his great-grandchildren, Mariah, Michael, Emily, Juliana and Victoria; his brother, Don and wife Connie; his sister, Rosemary and husband Harold.
A Life Celebration Event will be held at a later date, timing and location TBD. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com Arrangements are made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.

Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Mid-Michigan
700 N. Monroe Street
Bay City, MI 48708
989-892-1772
3 entries
October 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Colleen serylo
Friend
October 20, 2020
Very sorry to hear this he was a great man and I will miss him dearly love you Carol and rest in peace Jim
Colleen serylo
Friend
October 20, 2020
Thoughts and prayers with you and your family.
Mark & Debrina Dexter
Friend
