James Harrison Hingston, 88, of Hemlock, passed away Saturday evening, May 11, 2019 at Candlestone Assisted Living. He was born Nov. 17, 1930 in Laporte, son of the late Clarence and Clara (Goold) Hingston. James attended Laporte Elementary School and graduated from Midland High School. After high school, he continued his education by attending Delta College. On April 29, 1950, James married the former Geri Lee in Hemlock. James was employed by Dow Corning Corp until his retirement in 1989. After retiring, he operated a strawberry and asparagus farm for the next 25 years and he also grew chestnut trees. James was a proud member of the Strawberry Growers Association, Chestnut Growers Association and the Red Cap Rattlers Hunting Club. He also served in the Army National Guard for seven years. James played the accordion for most of his life. In 1950 he began performing with the Saginaw Valley Boys, the Dick Zietz Polka Band, The Huntsmen, Don Hingston and the Polkavanians, and Linda Lee and the Goldenaires. James even auditioned in New York for the Ted Mack Amateur Hour and was featured as part of the Saginaw Valley Boys on the Midland radio. Along with his love of music, James also enjoyed playing horseshoes, camping, boating, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Geri Hingston of Hemlock; daughters, Vickie (Ted) Wickman of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Jackie (Chuck) Wade of Hemlock, Kathie (Brian) Jezewski of Hope, and Tammy (Rod) Brubaker of Midland; 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Martha Kube and Linda Hingston. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his son, Kerry James Hingston in 1952; and his brothers, Don Hingston and Laverne Hingston.
Funeral services for James will take place 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 17927 Dice Road, Hemlock, with Pastor Paul Hauser officiating. Interment will follow in Laporte Cemetery. His family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Zion Lutheran Church in Hemlock.