James I. 'Woody' Woodbury
James l. "Woody" Woodbury, 79, of Midland, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born May 2, 1941 in Midland, to the late Robert and Dora (Lilly) Woodbury.
James worked for the Local #1098 for many years before he started working in construction with one of his long-time friends, Richard Harsh. He then went to work for Central Ceiling for five years before retiring in 2006. He was a very dedicated and hard-working man. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, spending time outdoors doing yard work or planting flowers. He spent a lot of his spare time in his woodshop doing crafts. He enjoyed collecting antiques and classic trucks, and spending time with his grandkids and family.
He is survived by his daughter, Robin Woodbury of Coleman; his partner of 30 years, Janet Kochanny of Midland; her children, Kathy (Steve) Crumbaugh of Florida, Lisa Kochanny of Missouri, Susan Kochanny of California, Monica Kochanny and husband Robert Beard of California, Mark Kochanny and wife Barbara LeMons of Missouri; and his two grandchildren, Bianca Haley of Coleman and Jake Kochanny of Missouri. He is also survived by four siblings, Mary (Al) Mason of Midland, Evelyn Mixdorf of Flint, Walter (Dorothry) Woodbury of Three Rivers and Rosa (George) Wylie of Gladwin. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Annette Woodbury; and his brothers, Junior, John, Leon, Lewis Woodbury.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at his home. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com
. Arrangements were made with the Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.