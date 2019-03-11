Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. Wilson. View Sign





Surviving is his wife of 22 years the former Linda A. Joseph of whom he married on August 24, 1996 at Peoples Baptist Church in Bay City; daughters, Laura (Randy) Dollar, Jennifer (Russ) LaPlant, Lisa Wilson; 4 step children; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 11 step grandchildren; 1 step great grandchild; brothers, Bruce Wilson, Bryan Wilson George Barber; sisters, Darlene (John) Glassner, Mary (David) Girard; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Marie Wilson.



James L. Wilson, age 62 of Midland, passed away Friday morning March 8, 2019 at his sisters residence. The son of the late LeRoy and Lula (Ruckle) Wilson was born in St. John, Michigan on January 28, 1957. He had been employed as a home health care aid for many years. Jim enjoyed watching sports on TV and at his granchildrens games, photography, and camping. His ministry and passion was being a sound man for saxophone player and gospel singer.

