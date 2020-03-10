Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. Wright. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Visitation 10:00 AM Memorial service 11:00 AM Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James L. Wright

James L. Wright, 69, of Midland, passed away March 9, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born Sept. 10, 1950 to the late Robert and Cecelia (Kristilli) Wright. On Aug. 3, 2013 he married Jodi Harbron.

Jim was realtor for RE/MAX Midland for many years. He was previously employed by McCardle Pontiac Cadillac and owned and operated the Voyager's Men's Shop.

Jim was known by many for many different things. A gifted athlete, he enjoyed sports his entire life. Jim was the quarterback for Midland High's 1968 state championship football team. He then went on to play baseball at Central Michigan University and eventually found his way to high-level fastpitch softball – his two most memorable moments in his softball career were winning the Amateur Softball Association (ASA) national championship in 1979 at Currie Stadium and the 1980 World Championship in Tacoma, Wash. He also earned a spot on the U.S. national team and competed in the 1983 Pan American Games. Outside of sports, Jim had a life-long passion for the water and boating. As of late, Jim and Jodi spent their weekends exploring the waters of Northern Michigan and was at his happiest having his children and grandchildren join them on the water. He enjoyed eating at places off the beaten path and traveling to adventurous destinations-from wine tasting in Napa to paragliding off mountains in Costa Rica to kayaking in the Pacific Ocean. He was known for accompanying Jodi to her horse shows, cooking for friends and family and above all else, Jim was a family man. Spending time with his children, grandchildren, wife and dog, Sunny, was what he enjoyed the most.

James is survived by his wife, Jodi; children, Alison (Mike) Woodruff, Jennifer (Jason) Kempl, Kristen (Matt) Granzo, Whitney (Sadie Glore) Wright, Tyler Wright; his grandchildren, Linkoln, Evan, Drea, Gemma, Willa; his brother, John (Janet) Wright; and his loving dog, Sunny.

A memorial service will be held at Smith-Miner funeral Home on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Don Duford officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Midland High football and baseball programs.

Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wright family; to share a special memory, visit





