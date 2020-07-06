James M. RoeFor God so lovedthe worldthat he gave hisone and only Sonthat whoeverbelieves in himshall not perish buthave eternal life.John 3:16James "Jim" Myron Roe, 76, died peacefully at Bickford of Midland in the morning of July 1, 2020 and entered into eternal life.Jim was born in Hudson, Mich., Jan. 12, 1944 to the late Esther and Furman Roe. He was very proud that he was schooled in one and two room schoolhouses until he attended Adrian High School, graduating in 1962. In that year, Michigan Technology University was offering a full four-year scholarship to one high school graduate in each Michigan county. Jim received a scholarship and represented Lenawee county. After receiving his B.S., he earned his M.S. and Ph.D. from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. From a young age, he was very inquisitive and loved to learn. Jim received this gift from his dear mother, Esther.Jim met his future wife, Barbara Pauline Wolf, when they both attended CWRU and lived in the graduate house. They were married Dec. 27, 1967 in Towson, Md. and shared over 52 years of marriage. After Jim's education he accepted a position with The Dow Chemical Co. and worked in the Polymer (plastic) Research and Development division. After retiring from Dow he worked as a consultant for Cargill Dow Company in Minnesota.Barb and Jim raised their two children in Midland, Eric (Holly) Roe of Midland and Cindi (Brad) Hautekeete of Centennial, Colo. Jim was so proud to be "Pa" to his four grandchildren, James Hautekeete, Ellie Hautekeete, Robert Roe and Liam Roe.Other survivors are his sister, Jean (Larry) Brenner; his brother, Lee (Katie Hitch) Roe; and his sister-in-law-in-law, Janet (Clive) Holborow. Four nephews, two nieces and two sponsored children from Uganda also survive him.Jim loved God from an early age and even though he did not talk about his faith, he demonstrated his faith through his actions in helping others. Jim was a humble man that did not like to be singled out for his accomplishments. Jim tried to live by the fruit of the spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Jim volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and helped with projects at the Midland Evangelical Free Church for many years.Jim was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease 17 years ago. He never gave up and learned to live with this devastating disease. After retirement, Barb and Jim traveled throughout the world visiting all seven continents. His favorite trip was seeing the beauty of Antarctica with the different shades of blue ice plus the penguins and their chicks. About nine years ago they took their first cruise and fell in love with cruising.The family wishes to thank the Bickford staff for their love and assistance for Jim for the past three years, to MidMichigan Hospice for their care for Jim and his family, to Mike McHenry P.A. for his medical care and to Ken Wolf for helping and taking Jim every Monday evening to the Men's Community Bible Study.Because of COVID-19, a celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts may be offered to Midland Habitat for Humanity, the Care Giving Network or to the Benevolence fund at Midland Evangelical Free Church.Memorial arrangements are entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.