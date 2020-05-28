James Markly Dempsey
1935 - 2020
James Markly Dempsey
James Markly Dempsey, 84, of Midland, died Sunday evening, May 24, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born Aug. 9, 1935 in Imperial, Pa., the son of Martin and Maude Elizabeth (McNamee) Dempsey. He retired from Dow Corning Corp after 65 years of service.
James' caring manner will be dearly missed by his wife, Elsie who survives him; and also by his children, Janet Lynn Dempsey of St. Louis, Mo., James Scott Dempsey, Sean Markly Dempsey and Logan Thane Dempsey all of Midland.
A memorial service will take place at Memorial Presbyterian Church with inurnment in the church columbarium after the COVID-19 restrictions have ended. Arrangements are in the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.





Published in Midland Daily News on May 28, 2020.
