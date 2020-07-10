1/1
James McGinnity
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James McGinnity
James P. McGinnity "Jim," 93, died peacefully in his home in Leesburg, Fla., June 2, 2020.
Jim was born Jan. 19, 1927 in Highland Park, Mich. to James and Bridget (Rooney). He married the love of his life, Dolores (LaPointe) and they spent the next 72 years together.
They were longtime residents of Royal Oak and Sanford before retiring to Leesburg, Fla.
They raised six sons, Michael (Patty), Timothy (Sue), James (deceased) & (Margaret), Martin (Amy), Shawn (Cathleen), Matthew (Laurie). They were proud grandparents to 20 and great-grandparents to 27.
Jim was a 1945 graduate of St Francis de Sales H.S. in Detroit and served the country during World War ll in the U.S. Coast Guard. He went on to a successful 30-year career with the General Electric Company.
He enjoyed competition and won many marathons and 10K races in his age group. He also won many pool and bocce ball tournaments as a member of Lake Griffin Harbor for over 30 years.
Jim was an active member of the Knights of Columbus at both St. Agnes in Sanford, and at St. Paul's in Leesburg.
A funeral Mass was held on June 6 for the immediate family and a memorial Mass is being planned.
Any contributions to St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1330 Sunshine Ave. Leesburg, FL 34748 or Cornerstone Hospice Foundation (donate.cshospice.org) or 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beyers Funeral Home
1123 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-4343
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved