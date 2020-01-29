James Michael Cupello was born Aug. 22, 1946 in Lebanon, Pa., to Michael J. Cupello and Wilhelmina V. Fancovic. During his childhood, his family moved to Coleman, and it was here that James developed his great love of reading and learning.
Following high school, James was greatly honored to receive an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. from where he graduated in 1968. He went on to earn a master's in environmental science and health physics from Rutgers University in 1969 and then a Ph.D. in radiation biophysics from the University of Kansas in 1974. Over his lifetime, James showed us all that he enjoyed being a professional student as much as he enjoyed other things. He would go on to earn an executive MBA from the School of Management and Strategic Studies in La Jolla, Calif., an MBA in marketing with honors from the University of California Riverside, as well as becoming a Six Sigma Master Black Belt.
James very much enjoyed being a new father and raising his young children. James felt blessed to be a father to Jacqueline, Michael, Tara, Kathryn (Chip) Kessler, Travis (Katherine) and Tanner Cupello.
As his children grew, James believed that the harder his kids had to work for something, the more they would appreciate their accomplishments. That philosophy propelled each of his children to find educational and professional accomplishment that he was proud of.
James was a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was an active member. James was proud to be of Italian and Czech descent and enjoyed learning about his family history.
James passed from this world on Jan. 20, 2020 and will be lovingly remembered by his six children; 13 grandchildren; sisters, Diane (Harvey) Bushre and Carole (Lynn) Murray of North Bradley, Mich.
An outdoor memorial service was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mausoleum, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. Interment was held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the United States Air Force Academy Cemetery in Colorado Springs, Colo.