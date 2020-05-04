James 'Jim' Murray Wallace

James "Jim" Murray Wallace, 89, of Midland, passed peacefully Thursday morning, April 30, 2020, at his daughter and son-in-law's loving home in Lansing.

He was born Dec. 13, 1930 in Cass City, where he was raised son of the late Margaret (Hurley) Wallace and the late Cameron "Buzz" Wallace. Jim graduated from Cass City High School in 1949 and Alma College in 1953, where he met and married his college sweetheart, Leontine N. Wallace in 1951.

In 1955, Jim moved back home to Cass City with his wife and son, Duncan M. Wallace and started working with Walbro Corporation as its personnel director. He relocated to Midland in 1963 and continued his lifelong pledge to support the Boy Scouts of America by working full time administering the adult training programs with the Paul Bunyan Council. In 1965, Jim started working for The Dow Chemical Co.'s personnel department in employee relations and labor relations. Jim retired as a personnel specialist after 25½ years in 1991.

Though he would never tell you himself, Jim served and held leadership positions in several organizations throughout his life. At Alma College, he served as vice president and program director for the local Zeta Sigma fraternity. In Cass City, Jim was a member of the Gavel Club, board member of the City Planning Committee, and board member of the Chamber of Commerce. In Midland, he spent years as an Eagle counselor (being an Eagle Scout himself since 1946) and on the District Advancement Committee for the Boy Scouts, president of the Bowling Association, member of the Bowling Council, president of Moose Lodge #1541, a coach in the Babe Ruth and Connie Mack Youth Baseball leagues, and official timer at the County Fair harness races. Jim also served on the Board of Deacons and as a Ruling Elder for the Chapel Lane Presbyterian Church.

Jim loved golfing, and finally got a hole-in-one at age 78. He also enjoyed bowling, deer hunting, attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting and other events, walking outdoors and going for drives to watch wildlife, and occasionally, a friendly game of pool. Jim also enjoyed visits from family and friends, who will always remember him standing in the driveway to see them off with a wave and his one-of-a-kind whistle.

Jim is survived by his brother, Richard (Norma) W. Wallace; daughter, Cameron (Bud) Wallace-Hines; son, Benjamin J. Wallace and his partner, Linda Girdley; daughter-in-law, Deana Wallace; four grandchildren, Brent (Jill) Wallace of Midland, Troy (Megan) Wallace of Kalamazoo, Leontine (Alex) Wallace-Becker of Fenton and Marlette Wallace of Owosso; two step-grandchildren, Chad Hines of Lansing and Ryan (Elodie) Hines of Vero Beach, Fla.; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces; along with a host of other beloved relatives and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by two spouses, Leontine N. Wallace and Susan E. Wallace; son, Duncan M. Wallace; parents, Margaret and Cameron "Buzz" Wallace; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gordon and Naomi Netzorg; and niece, Susie Netzorg; along with other dear relatives and friends.

A memorial service at Ware-Smith-Woolever Midland Chapel will take place and be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank Riverside Place, Heartland Services, MidMichigan Home Care, and Sparrow Hospice & Palliative Care Services and their many dedicated staff. The family requests that those who wish to make a donation, please do so to a cause of their choice in Jim's name.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store