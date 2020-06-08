James MyersJames Stephen Myers passed away June 4, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at home.He leaves behind the love of his life, Diane, after 52 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children, Jamie and Mike Brady, Josh and Shelly Myers; and four loving grandchildren, Jackson and Mikayla Brady who lovingly called him "Poppy" and Maxwell and Benjamin Myers who lovingly called him "Choppy."Jim's interests were spending time with family, helping friends and fixing anything for anyone and everyone. His passions included his brotherhood of hunting and fishing friends, and his love of muscle cars and restoring them.The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Homer United Methodist Church or to his Grandson's restaurant (Jack's Hometown Pizza) that was destroyed in the recent Sanford flood. Donations may be sent to:Diane Myers521 Shirmor DriveMidland, MI 48640(please indicate your preference of donation)Services will be held at his home 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 521 Shirmor Dr., Midland. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., with service directly following. We invite all to join us for a luncheon provided at their home. Arrangements for James have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.