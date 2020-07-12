James R. Felsing

James "Jim" Ronald Felsing of Coleman passed away July 9, 2020 after a five-year battle with cancer. He was 72. He was loved by all and will be missed by many.

Jim served in the Michigan National Guard for 31 years and retired in 2000. He served as a staff sergeant in the Saginaw Unit, B Company of the First Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment.

Jim was an active member of the community. He was a reserve cop in Coleman for two years, he served as an officer at the Sanford Eagles club for 26 years and was a major part of the great charity work the club does. He was also a member of the Sanford American Legion and the Sanford Moose Lodge. He participated in the color guard for the Memorial Day parade and he would also volunteer playing taps for fallen veterans and was a licensed ordained minister. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family.

Jim is survived by his wife, Cathy Felsing of 43 years; daughters, Lisa (Eric) Cupal, Misty (Dan) Jablonski; son, James (Raquelle) Felsing; four grandchildren, Winter (Mason) Lynch, Piper (Jake) Felsing, Riley and Addison Jablonski; great-grandchild, Ellie Felsing; sister, Judith (Richard) Voorhees. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry; mother, Lydia Felsing; and two brothers, David and Jeff Felsing.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Sanford Eagles club would be appreciated.



