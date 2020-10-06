1/1
James Roe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Roe
James "Jim" Myron Roe, 76, died peacefully at Bickford of Midland in the morning of July 1, 2020 and entered into eternal life.
Memorial services for Jim will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Sunrise Baptist Church, 2138 N. Jefferson Road, Midland. Inurnment will take place at Midland Cemetery. Jim's family will receive friends outside of the church following the service. Memorial gifts may be offered to Midland Habitat for Humanity, the Care Giving Network or to the Benevolence fund at Midland Evangelical Free Church. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks and social distancing will be required at the service. Jim's memorial service will be recorded and will be available for viewing shortly after the service. Those wishing to view the service may do so via Jim's obituary page at wswfh.com. Memorial arrangements are entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved