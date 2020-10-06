James Roe
James "Jim" Myron Roe, 76, died peacefully at Bickford of Midland in the morning of July 1, 2020 and entered into eternal life.
Memorial services for Jim will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Sunrise Baptist Church, 2138 N. Jefferson Road, Midland. Inurnment will take place at Midland Cemetery. Jim's family will receive friends outside of the church following the service. Memorial gifts may be offered to Midland Habitat for Humanity, the Care Giving Network or to the Benevolence fund at Midland Evangelical Free Church. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks and social distancing will be required at the service. Jim's memorial service will be recorded and will be available for viewing shortly after the service. Those wishing to view the service may do so via Jim's obituary page at wswfh.com
. Memorial arrangements are entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.