James Ross
James Ross
James "Jim" E. Ross, 67, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Midland on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The son of the late Arnold and Thelma (Knapp) Ross, Jim was born Feb. 11, 1953 in Midland. Jim enjoyed spending time with his friends but mostly his children, Steven (Steve) Ross, of Gladwin, Katherine (Kathy) (Chris) Ross, and wife, Ruby Ross (Merryman), both from Midland. Ruby and Jim were married Oct. 28, 1982. They were married for nearly 38 years. Jim enjoyed the outdoors. Playing horseshoes was his all time favorite activity to do in the midst of the summer. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He retired from Pinconning Area Schools as a maintenance man. In the mornings, he loved to watch the WNEM TV-5 news for the weather. In his spare time he would wrench on cars, riders or lawnmowers to keep them in working condition. Jim had a little red truck, 1987 Dodge Dakota, which was his baby. He had his red truck for 10 years. Jim has a grandson named Edward Ledrow, 10 years old. He loved spending time with Edward and taking him for rides on the quad or on riders.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma L. Ross (Knapp); his dad, Arnold C. Ross Sr.; his three siblings, Clarence, Walter Sr. and Arnold C. Ross Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Ross; his two children, Steve and Kathy Ross; and his grandson, Edward Ledrow. He also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a memorial for Jim which will be announced later.
Arrangements are in the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.



Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
