James S. MyersJames Stephen Myers passed away on June 4, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at home. He leaves behind the love of his life, Diane, after 52 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children Jamie and Mike Brady, Josh and Shelly Myers, and four loving grandchildren, Jackson and Mikayla Brady, who lovingly called him "Poppy" and Maxwell and Benjamin Myers who lovingly called him "Choppy".Jim's interests were spending time with family, helping friends and fixing anything for anyone and everyone. His passions included his Brotherhood of hunting and fishing friends, and his love of muscle cars and restoring them.The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Homer United Methodist Church or to his Grandson's restaurant (Jack's Hometown Pizza) that was destroyed in the recent Sanford flood. Donations may be sent to:Diane Myers at 521 Shirmor Drive, Midland, MI 48640(please indicate your preference of donation).Services will be held at his home at 521 Shirmor Drive, Midland. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., with service directly following. We invite all to join us for a luncheon provided at their home. Arrangements for James have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.