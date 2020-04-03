Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Secrist. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

James Floyd Secrist, 64, of Midland, died Thursday, April 1, 2020 at Woodland Hospice in Mount Pleasant after a long fight with cancer. He was born Nov. 18, 1955 in Midland, son of Mary Jean (Slaterline) Secrist and the late George "Ed" Secrist. Jim was a 1974 graduated of Bullock Creek High School and received his associate's degree in electronics from Delta College. On Aug. 21, 1993 he married the former Robin Ouellette at Evangelical Free Church in Midland. She survives him. Jim was employed by the Savant Group as a technician for many years and enjoyed being with his entire work family. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed talking with people. One of his favorite things he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family and going out to different restaurants to eat. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, watching classic old movies and comedian Jeff Dunham as well as Tim Allen.

Surviving besides his wife, Robin are his children, Steve Secrist, Dawn (Nick) Campos, Kerry (Jeffrey) Turner and Jennifer Osorio; seven grandchildren, Chellcie (Greg) Flint, Wyatt Mandrell, Elisa Osorio, Elijah Osorio, Moriah Osorio, Merry Turner and Kelsey Turner; and great-grandchildren, Grayson and Gabriel. Also surviving are his brothers, Michael (Gayle) Secrist and Pat (Joanna) Secrist. He was preceded in death by his father.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service to honor his life will take place at a later date. His cremains will be interred later in the New Calvary Cemetery in Midland.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Jim's family or Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund or Shelter House of Midland.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland, MI 48640.





