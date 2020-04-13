Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Smith. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

James R. Smith, 76, of Midland, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Russell Smith and Helen Pratt of Baker, Mont., where he was born May 17, 1943. After high school he owned a newspaper stand/teen activity center in Baker, Mont. Eventually he moved to Huntington Beach, Calif. where he met his future wife while she was visiting a friend. He followed her to Midland, where they were married at Nease Memorial Church of the Nazarene on Aug. 13, 1983, and he has been a member since then.

He attended Delta College and Saginaw Valley State University where he earned a degree in engineering. Jim was the founding member of the Midland Action Chapter of the National Association of the Physically Handicapped as well as serving as an officer on all levels of the organization for many years. He also cared for his three beautiful children while his wife was at work. Jim enjoyed camping with his family, playing pool, bowling, wood working, tinkering with cars, computer games and music in the park.

Jim is survived by his wife of 36 years, Brenda Smith; son, Robert Smith of Midland; daughters, Nicole Smith of Royal Oak and Sherri Smith, of Midland. He is also survived by his sister, Elaine Schorsch of Federal Way, Wash.; mother-in-law, Ella Edwards; brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, David and Delores Edwards, Gerald and Marion Edwards, Diane LaLone, Gordon Edwards; two grandchildren, Chloe Smith and Ryder Smith-Arent; as well as many nieces and nephews, and cousins. Jim is also survived by his wonderful caregivers, Bernard Jarvis, Tonya Torres, Sue and Cindi MacDonald and Melissa Rosenbrock, who faithfully cared for him daily for many years so he could live at home with his family until the end.

There will be a private burial service for immediate family only at Midland City Cemetery with a memorial celebration later at Nease Nazarene Church in Midland.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family or Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, 1605 Goularte Place, Fremont, CA 94539-7241. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland.





