James Toxey Bridges, 82, passed away March 6, 2019 to be with our Lord. James was born in Prentiss, Miss. to James Clarence and Thelma Stewart Bridges and was the oldest of eight children. He grew up with no electricity or running water and worked the family farm with mules before modern technology arrived. He was the first of his family to graduate from high school and spent many of those first years working on oil rigs as a welder and pipe fitter while in the National Guard as well. He moved to Michigan in 1965 where he met his wife of 52 years Carol Schuette. James worked for Bechtel as a construction superintendent moving around quite a bit before settling back into Midland in 1983. He then opened his own construction company and had a long career in building and selling homes. After retirement, he decided to get that college degree that always eluded him and in 2010, he received a bachelor of arts degree in business from Northwood University.James had four children, Keith (Janice), Todd (Monica), Toby (Sheila) and Traci Bridges; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Zack), Brianna, Courtney, Carsten, Anna, Rachel, Grady, Mason; and two great-grandchildren, Finley and Princeton. James was preceded in death by his parents; son, Keith; and three brothers, Kenny, Billy and Larry. In addition to his wife Carol, he is survived by his brother, E.S.; and sisters, Wanda, Nel and Judy. James was a kind and generous man who always cherished the time he spent with family and friends especially his trips back home to Mississippi.Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3701 Jefferson Ave. Pastor Gerald Ferguson will officiate with burial to follow in Midland Cemetery. James' family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Directors.

Religious Service Information Trinity Lutheran Church

3701 Jefferson Ave

Midland, MI 48640

