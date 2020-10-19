James WengerJames "Jim" Douglas Wenger, 93, formerly of Prudenville and most recently of Midland, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Toni and Trish House.Jim was born June 23, 1927 in Midland to the late Elsworth and M. Charlotte (Rogers) Wenger. After graduating from Midland High School in 1945, he entered the U.S. Navy to fight in World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946. Jim then attended Central Michigan University and graduated from Michigan State University in 1952. He worked for Hunter Engineering as a surveyor for several years before accepting a position with The Dow Chemical Co. as a service sales engineer, where he worked until his retirement in 1985. Upon retirement, Jim lived in West Branch before moving to Prudenville and lived there until 2018 when he relocated to Riverside Place in Midland. Jim will be remembered as someone who always had a joke or two and prided himself with remembering your name. Jim loved hunting and fishing and spending time with family and friends.Jim is survived by his sister, Betty Doonan; three daughters, Anne (Wayne) Heuer of Venice, Fla., Mary (Ed) Lohse of Caldwell, Texas and Kathleen Maxwell of Midland; along with 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth Hanson and Dan Hanson, Carolyn Blanton, Heather Stinger, Jeffrey Altenbern, and Rebecca (Brian) Ohm, Jennifer (David) Patteen, Christopher (Sara) Cohoon, Kaitlin (Bryan) Gardner and Alison Maxwell; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, cousins; and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Luella Wenger; brother, Clifton (Shirley) Wenger; son, James D. Wenger II; former wife, Hilde Wenger; and granddaughter, Christi Simpson.Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler Road. Pastor Doug Stockwell from First Baptist Church of Prudenville will officiate with burial to take place in Midland Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m. His family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Toni and Trish House in Auburn.