James Robert Woodcock, 76, of Midland, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Brittany Manor. He was born Sept. 27, 1942 in Saginaw, son of the late Orval and Alice (McNier) Woodcock. He attended Midland schools, graduating from Midland High School in 1960. Jim married Lou Ann (Wendt) in 1964 in Midland. They enjoyed 50 wonderful years of marriage until her death in 2014. Jim worked as a carpenter for The Dow Chemical Co. for 37 years, retiring in 1996. He was an active member of Homer United Methodist Church where he was an adult Sunday school teacher, coordinator and participant in the church's Holy Walk. Jim was an avid bowler and had a passion for raising gladiolas. He served as a minor baseball and softball coach for his son and grandchildren.
Jim is survived by daughter, Tricia Woodcock of Midland; son, James H. Woodcock of Oak Creek, Wis.; grandchildren, Amber Woodcock, Taylor Woodcock, and Kylee Grieser; brother, Tom (Mary) Woodcock; sister, Margie (Denny) Swan; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Jim will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Homer United Methodist Church with Pastor Ernesto Mariona officiating. Jim's family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Homer United Methodist Church.
Jim's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Brittany Manor for their loving care of their father while he was there.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.