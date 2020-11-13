Jamie Louise Jackson (Penney)

Jamie Louise Jackson (Penney) retired to her heavenly home June 23, 2020. She was born June 25 1957 in Midland.

She is survived by her parents, Jim and Peg Penney; sisters, Madeline, Suzanne, Patricia; and brother, Joseph. She was a proud mother to twin daughters, Jessica (Eric) Holler and Sara Chrest; son, Andrew (Anne) Chrest; and stepdaughter, Erika Jackson. Jamie is also survived by her granddaughters, Abigail Holler and Molly Chrest; as well as 10 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

Jamie was an amazing soul, a bright light in a dark world. She had an incredible sense of humor, a great sense of fashion, she was an inspirational writer, an excellent cook and most importantly she loved us with every breath she took. She was selfless and strong. Even when she was sick she was always thinking about what she could do for others. She was an example of what brave looks like. We all wish she was still here with us but, until we meet again, we love you always our dear sweet Jamie.



