Jan Hendrik "John" Vanluinen, 85, of Holland, formerly of Midland and Lansing, died peacefully into God's hands with eternal joy, May 29, 2019.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Antonia of 62 years; five children; and seven grandchildren.
John's career included 40 years in the printing industry, including Pendell Printing in Midland and John Henry Publishing in Lansing.
Visitation will be June 5, 2019 from 5-7 p.m., at Lakeshore Memorial, 11939 James St., Holland, Mich. Funeral services will be on June 6 at 11 a.m. at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Road, Holland, Mich. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message or memory for the family.