Jan Hendrik "John" Anluinen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jan Hendrik "John" Anluinen.
Service Information
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI
49424
(616)-395-3630
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Memorial Church
595 Graafschap Road
Holland, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Memorial Church
595 Graafschap Road
Holland, MI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jan Hendrik "John" Vanluinen, 85, of Holland, formerly of Midland and Lansing, died peacefully into God's hands with eternal joy, May 29, 2019.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Antonia of 62 years; five children; and seven grandchildren.

John's career included 40 years in the printing industry, including Pendell Printing in Midland and John Henry Publishing in Lansing.

Visitation will be June 5, 2019 from 5-7 p.m., at Lakeshore Memorial, 11939 James St., Holland, Mich. Funeral services will be on June 6 at 11 a.m. at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Road, Holland, Mich. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in Midland Daily News on June 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.