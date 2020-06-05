Janet Burger

Janet Marie Burger, of Midland, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family, Sunday, May 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer at the age of 63. She was born in Saginaw, May 13, 1957, the daughter of the late Raymond Walsh and Beatrice (Quinn) Reisinger.

She loved riding her bicycle all over Midland along with her husband Bill, playing cards with her mother and spending time with her many nieces and nephews. She especially loved her trips to Texas in the hottest part of the summer where she would spend much of her time in her brother's pool. She also dearly loved the wonderful nurses and desk staff that became close friends to her at the MidMichigan "Confusion" Clinic.

She is survived by her husband, William; brothers, Timothy (Nancy), Daniel (Teresa), John; and her sister, Theresa (Paul).

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia; and brothers, Michael and Brian.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.

Those wishing to make a donation in her honor please consider Cancer Services or the Reece Endeavor of Midland.



