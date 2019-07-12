Janet K. Lothian, 78, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her home. She was born March 22, 1941 in Flint, daughter of the late Owen and Madeline (Mundt) Blalock. Jan graduated from Midland High School in 1959. She briefly attended Western Michigan University. Jan met Ron Lothian in 1961 at White's Drive-In in Bay City and they were married on Feb. 17, 1962 at St. Brigid's Catholic Church in Midland. Jan's greatest love was her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their sporting events. She will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Ron; three daughters, Lori (Jim) Sviben of Vacaville, Calif., Sheri Lothian of Port Richey, Fla. and Mary Kay (Steve) Crofoot of Freeland; grandchildren, Ashley Lothian, Erin McFarland, Billy Stith, Alyssa Stith, Nicholas Tomalia and Nathan Tomalia; great-grandchildren, Connor, Zane, Cameron, Lincoln, Jayden, Jackson, Joslyn and Xavier. Also surviving are two brothers, William (Cindy) Blalock of Ohio and Terry (Sharon) Blalock of Midland. In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by one son, Ronald Lothian Jr.
The funeral Liturgy for Jan will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Father Rob Howe will officiate. Burial will be in New Calvary Cemetery. Jan's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. A vigil for the deceased will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or the .