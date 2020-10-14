Janet Kay Mogg

Janet Kay Mogg, born August 18, 1941, in Coleman, Mich., passed away on October 9, 2020 in Port Charlotte, Fla. She was the oldest daughter of Raymond B. and Cecil (Muter) Mogg.

Janet lived for many years in Coleman, raising her family. When she was younger, she enjoyed sewing and would often make her daughter's clothes. She had a garden every year and would preserve the fresh produce that she grew.

She loved her lilac bushes and beautiful snowball tree that she had in her yard.

While living in Coleman, she also worked at a local factory, running a print machine.

In her later years, Janet moved to Lake George, Bellaire and Bay City, Michigan, and finally settled in Port Charlotte, Florida, to be closer to her daughter.

She also enjoyed traveling and took family trips to Hawaii, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. She enjoyed camping and spent many years as a seasonal camper, parking her camper early in the spring and staying as late as she could in the fall. Janet will be remembered for enjoying spending time with her family, watching the Detroit Tigers play, eating pecan sandy cookies and drinking glasses of her favorite Pepsi.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; and two of her brothers, Ronald and Phillip Mogg. She is survived by her children, Paul (Janet) Benchley Jr. of Kawkawlin, Mich.; Jeffrey (Rena) Benchley of Bay City, Mich.; Kelly (Brad Heim) Benchley, of Port Charlotte, Fla., Harold Mercy of Port Charlotte and Tracy (Kelly) Mercy, of Lexington, Ky.

Her surviving siblings are Ernest Mogg of Cheyanne, Wyo., Al (Jill) Mogg of Lansing, Mich., David (Rita) Mogg, of Mount Pleasant, Mich., Kathy (Fred) Hart of Cheboygan, Mich., Sue Arnold of Mount Pleasant; and sister-in-law, Annie Mogg of Shepherd, Mich. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at a future date in Coleman.



