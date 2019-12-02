Janet L. (Zimmerman) Wittbrodt, age 78, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at her residence. The daughter of the late Howard and Elizabeth (Kruzel) Zimmerman was born Feb. 28, 1941 in Petoskey. She was a graduate of Midland High School and went on to work for the United States Postal Service as a clerk. Janet played many years of softball with the teams Midland Merchants and Girl Friday where they won many competitions. She was an accomplished general aviation pilot and loved raising horses, cats and dogs. Janet was involved with Meals on Wheels, Midland Democratic Party and Senior Services. On Jan. 15, 1971, Janet married Gary Wittbrodt in Midland. They shared 37 years together before his passing in 2008.
Surviving is her daughter, Julie (Dan) Stambek of Decatur, Michigan; son, Allen (Laura) Wittbrodt of Midland; sister, Pat Teal of Grayling; brother, David (Maggie) Zimmerman of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Madison and Noah Wittbrodt, Crystal Gober; other cherished family members, Mickey Sparks and Robbie (Mark) Engebretson; special companion, Bob Miller; and her faithful dog, Nicky. In addition to her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Zimmerman; and sister, Judy Shaddock.
Funeral services for Janet will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with Rev. Lisa Cook officiating. Family will receive guests at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be offered to Midland County Pit Stop. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com
