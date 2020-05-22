Janet Lee Papson
Janet Lee Papson
Janet Lee Papson, passed Friday, May 15, 2020 in Novi at the age of 67. She was born Sept. 13, 1952 in Bay City. Beloved wife of the late Dennis Papson for 44 years.
She was the loving mother of Jennifer McGrew; daughter of Betty (the late Francis) Sczepanski; sister of David Sczepanski, Barbara Kish, Patricia Rachsack, Jeff Sczepanski, Paul Sczepanski, Jill Mayer and Joni Farrington.
Mrs. Papson enjoyed crafts, knitting, sculpting miniatures, quilting, digital painting, watching criminal procedural shows, loved cats and left one behind named Q.T. Papson. She was a devout member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Inurnment will take place at Glen Eden Cemetery at a later date. No service will be held at this time. Online condolences can be sent to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com

Published in Midland Daily News on May 22, 2020.
