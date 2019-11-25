Janet Mae Killinger, 89, of Midland, passed away Nov. 23, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center. She was born Oct. 4, 1930 to the late Burt and Mabel (Gute) Dimick. On June 7, 1949 she married Louis Kenneth Killinger and they shared 70 wonderful years together.
Janet was a member of St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church and the Pinnacle Club. She enjoyed bowling in her free time. Janet's greatest love was for her family and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her husband, Louis; children, Kris (Shannon) Killinger, Cheryl (Larry) Lewicki, Deborah (Pete) Chaddock, Tamara (Joe) Gonzales, Shawn Killinger, Kevin (Teresa) Killinger; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ray Dimick.
A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at St. Brigid of Kildare with Fr. Andy Booms officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Old Calvary Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Brigid Catholic Church.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Killinger family