Janet Mae McCormic, 87, of Midland, died Tuesday evening, Sept. 17, 2019 at Bickford Cottage. She was born May 20, 1932 in Lincoln Park, daughter of the late Alphonzo and Lois (Sharpless) Beuthien. Janet grew up in Lincoln Park and after graduating from high school, began attending Michigan State University where she earned her bachelor's degree. While at MSU, she met Allyn Lohr McCormic and the two were married Aug. 21, 1954. He preceded her in death Sept. 19, 2009. Janet taught kindergarten in Lincoln Park until she and Allyn moved to Saginaw in 1955. In 1972, the family moved to Midland and Janet eventually went back to teaching until her retirement in 1993. She belonged to the P.E.O. Sisterhood, her bridge club and was a faithful member of Memorial Presbyterian Church. Janet loved traveling, venturing as far as England and across the United States to visit family. Of all the places she would go, Janet loved her cottage in Lake City the most.
She is survived by her children, David McCormic of Commerce Township, Karen (Mark) Dvorak of Oakland, and Andrea DuBois of Midland; sister, Barbara (Ron) Cassell of Greensboro, N.C.; and grandchildren, Anna Dvorak, Erika Dvorak and Ian Dvorak. In addition to her parents and husband Allyn, Janet was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1310 Ashman St. with the Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III officiating. Janet's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Memorial Presbyterian Church Food Pantry or the . The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Bickford Cottage in Midland for the loving care they gave Janet.