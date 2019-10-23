Janet Jean Morse, 80, of Midland died Oct. 22, 2019 at Meridian Acres in Sanford. She was born Sept. 27, 1939 in Midland, daughter of the late Leo and Hazel (Riggie) Gay. She was a 1957 graduate of Midland High School. On Aug. 3, 1957, she was married to Charles Morse at St. John's Lutheran Church. Janet was employed at The Dow Chemical Co. as a co-op, and then left to start her family. Afterward she was employed at the MidMichigan Medical Center in administration for 24 years until her retirement. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Midland. She loved camping with Charles and their camping club, walking 5k's and especially the Mackinac Bridge, going on cruises and collecting Longaberger baskets. Her greatest love of all was spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband of 62 years, she is survived by her daughters, Laurene (Todd) Sarkozi, and Terri Puckett; grandchildren, Steven (Amanda) Storms, Adam Baldwin, and Eric Baldwin; five step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Autumn, Summer, Madelyn, Serenity and Jeremy. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Marilynn Gay; and brother-in-law, Ronald Liebrock; and Charles' four sisters and one brother. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her brother, Leo Gay; and sister, Karyl Liebrock.
Funeral Services for Janet will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Josh Parson, officiating. Burial will be in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Janet's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St John's Lutheran Memorial Fund.