Janette Marie (Hahn) Loper was born March 6, 1956 to Harold and Grace (Piper) Hahn in Alpena, Michigan. She died after a short sudden illness, on November 25, 2018 in Anderson, California.



Janette graduated in 1974 from Midland High School and joined the U.S. Navy where she served for four years. In 1977, she married a fellow sailor and later had her only child, a daughter. She and her daughter returned to Michigan in 1984. She started a 33-year career with the USDA Rural Housing as a loan specialist. With the USDA, she and her daughter moved around the Midwest and eventually settled in California in 1992.



Janette enjoyed traveling and met up several times with her daughter overseas. Her last trip will be returning to Alpena to be inurned at the Evergreen Cemetery in the family plot on April 30, 2019 at 10 a.m.