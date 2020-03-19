Janey L. Winslow
Janey L. Winslow, 75, passed away at MidMichigan Regional Medical Center on March 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. Janey was born Aug. 9, 1944 to Burt and Florentina (Winter) Gillies. She married Roger Winslow on Nov. 29, 1969 in West Branch.
Janey enjoyed homemaking and was an excellent baker. Her hobbies included reading, listening to music, making handmade blankets for children and spending time with family and friends in good conversation. She treasured time spent with her grandchildren.
Janey is survived by her husband, Roger Winslow of Midland; daughters, Cecilia (Tim) Tucker of West Branch, Angela Wallace of Midland; grandson, Jackson Wallace, and granddaughter Madison Wallace both of Midland; and beloved great-nephew, Johnathan Hasty. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ann (Gillies) Koch; and son-in-law, Walter Wallace III.
A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish with Fr. Joe Griffin officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Branch. Donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital in Janey's name.
Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020