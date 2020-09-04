1/1
Janis A. Ayres
1954 - 2020
Jan A. Ayres, 65, of Midland, passed away Sept. 3, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland. She was born Dec. 21, 1954 to the late Russell and June (Hardisty) Ayres.
Jan loved to craft, garden, as well as watch NASCAR. She had a very compassionate heart that was very evident by her many acts of selfless service throughout her life. No one could ever mistake her love for her grandchildren, as they always came first in her life.
Jan is survived by her children, Tina (Patrick) Perez and Rebecca Myers; grandchildren, Lauren Keller, Arianna Perez, Jocelyn Perez and Jacob Perez; nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Jacqueline, Kaila, Mario and J.D.; and one great-niece, Madylena. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary (William) Rule, Susan (Angelo) Ayres-Genovesi and Ann (John) Johnson.
Jan was preceded in death by her brothers, Steven Ayres and Russ Ayres.
A funeral service will be held at Midland New Life Vineyard Church on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at 3 p.m., with Pastor Don Milton officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of service. A burial will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at New Calvary Cemetery in Midland.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Midland New Life Vineyard Church or to donate blood to American Red Cross.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ayres family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com



Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Midland New Life Vineyard Church
SEP
6
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Midland New Life Vineyard Church
SEP
8
Burial
New Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
