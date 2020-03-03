Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Andrew Hartz. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Jason Andrew Hartz

Jason Andrew Hartz, 45, of Huntersville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in the loving embrace of his wife Jamie after battling an admirable fight with cancer.

Originally hailing from Michigan, Jason grew up in Midland graduating from Midland High School where he played football, ran track and was a member of the high school band and choir. He went on to graduate from Grand Valley State University with his bachelor's degree. Jason began his career in marketing and later moved to North Carolina in 2009. Jason and Jamie have since made North Carolina their home where they have been blessed with two beautiful children, Andrew 8, and Isabel 5.

Those who knew Jason would describe him as a soccer enthusiast, a musician, an outdoorsman, a foodie and a connoisseur of fine things. He was all these things but most proudly an amazing father, husband, son, brother and friend. Jason was a devoted husband and a proud father who always put his family first where he enjoyed coaching soccer, cooking, watching sports, listening to music and playing drums with his children. He built fun into simple car rides to school every morning, turning them into jam sessions and music lessons about the best drummers and bands of all times. His greatest joy was teaching his children about the world around them and observing his children grow and discover new things. A man of tradition, Jason found ways to bring his family close together through annual holiday activities and fall trips to the apple orchard.

Loyal to his beliefs and passions, Jason was a writer and took notes of everyday life. He wrote stories about his children at dances or soccer matches, he wrote the history of his life with his wife Jamie at every mundane Saturday night or date night. His tales of early life with his parents and siblings were well documented with both pictures and stories of camping trips, trout fishing, duck hunting and many beautiful holidays. He was a writer, a poet, and a musician playing the drums, guitar and piano. He was gifted with a beautiful voice and could fill the room with joy when sharing his musical talents. An avid outdoorsman, Jason loved camping, hiking and fishing, especially the art of fly fishing. And you can't know Jason Hartz without appreciating his sense of humor, quick wit and genuine love for his family. People were drawn to Jason for his love for life, his love for people, his unwavering character and true dependability. His friendships were deep, meaningful and loyal. He was always quick with a word; a giggle and he was a wonderful humorist who would add a twist on a story of his or others. He wrote amazing poetry, music and short stories weaving every interaction into the fabric of his own life.

As with all writers, the story never stops and instead continues to build with new and interesting characters, events and challenges. As Jamie, Andrew and Isabel walk through life with Jason watching from heaven they will carry on his legacy and continue sharing his story along with all the friends and family that were privileged to know Jason. In his final days Jason's wish for everyone was to go forth and be happy, find joy in this world again. Each of you reading this can help carry on Jason's final wishes by telling his stories, remembering his life and helping his family find joy in today and tomorrow; building upon the story and fabric of his family. His time is that of only 45 years here on earth and he leaves an impression and legacy that will last forever.

Jason is survived by his wife, Jamie of 12 years; children, Andrew and Isabel of Huntersville, N.C.; his mother, Linda Hartz of Midland; father, Donald and Cindi Hartz of Sanford; sister, Julie (Jamie) Wheelock of Midland; brother, Jeff (Beth) Hartz of Bay City; stepbrothers, David (Ann) Bruzewski, Michael (Jenny) Bruzewski, both of Midland; stepsister, Tracy (Doug) Brubaker, of Shanghai, China; father- and mother-in-law, Steve and Mary Ricketts of Higgins Lake; brother-in-law, Jason Ricketts of Clare; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Davidson College Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends and family following the service at the church. Memorial contributions in honor of Jason may be made to Davidson College Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Main St., Davidson, NC 28036.

Online condolences may be made at

