Jayson Lambert
Jayson James Lambert, 48, of Hope, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Jayson owned Detroit Clean Out and was working when he was stung by bees and succumbed due to an allergic reaction. Jayson was a kind-hearted and loving soul; a big warm smile would always greet everyone he encountered. In his family he was known as "Big Jay."
Born in Midland on June 12, 1972 to Karen (Kilmer) Lambert and Darrell James Lambert. Jayson is survived by his parents and three siblings, Kimberly Lambert Wilcox, Franklin Wilcox (brother-in-law), Heidi Ann Lambert and Kevin James Lambert. He had four nephews and two nieces, Tyler James Lambert, Matthew James Lambert, Gabriel James Lambert, Savanah Englund Lambert and Emily Conley who survive him, and a nephew he held very dear to his heart, preceded by in death, Colton James Lambert.
A proud member of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, Jayson was spiritual in the native ways and customs. Jayson was a member of Boy Scout Troup #742 and lived by the Scout Slogan: Do a good turn daily. He was always willing to lend a hand or a listening ear. Jayson was known in his neighborhood for building benches and placing them by the bus stops and fixing up old bicycles for neighborhood children. Jayson had many varied interests and passions. He owned several businesses in his life and was always an entrepreneur at heart. Jayson loved to travel, ran the Boston Marathon, was an avid photographer, biker, collector of antiques, and loved all things outdoors. However, Jayson's real passion was for animals. He was always taking in strays who needed homes and nursing wounded creatures back to life. Jayson had six loving dogs when he passed away and all are in need of forever homes. (Please contact the Humane Society of Midland County for more information on adoption).
Jayson will be cremated at Hyatt-Ewald Funeral Home in Bay City, Michigan and he will rest in the Edenville, Michigan New Cemetery. A burial service will be announced at a later date due to the pandemic.
The family is not accepting flowers but donations are welcomed in Jayson's name to the Humane Society of Midland County: https://hsomc.org
