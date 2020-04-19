Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jayson R. Irish. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jayson Robert Irish, 46, of Midland, passed away Friday afternoon, April 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 9, 1973 in Saginaw, son of Kenneth and Marcia (Patterson) Irish. Jayson was a graduate of Midland High School class of 1992 and a Delta College graduate. He attended Mapleton and Freeland United Methodist churches and he loved the Lord. He had a quick wit, was an avid chef, a die-hard Red Wings fan and shared his vast artistic talents in any way he could. Jayson was a long-standing member of the St. Charles Haunted House Association, enjoyed antiquing, collecting old records and anything Star Wars.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Angie Irish of Midland; brother and sister, Scott (Vicki) Irish of Midland, Jennifer (Steve) Hintz of Sanford; sisters-in-law, Tracy (Mary) Bruno of Cicero, N.Y. and Tammy (Tyler) Bruno of Hemlock; nephews, Mark, Taylor, Ryan, Zach, Justin, Tyler; and nieces, Chelsea and Emma; as well as father- and mother-in-law, Dennis and Sue Bruno. Also surviving are godchildren, Alexander, Onnalise and Vivian; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family wishes to thank the numerous friends and family who have supported Jayson along his journey. You all meant the world to him.

Private family services will take place at Ware-Smith Woolever Funeral Chapel with Pastor Kayla Roosa officiating. A celebration of Jayson's life will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Detroit Children's Hospital Hematology/Oncology, 3901 Baubien St., Detroit, MI 48201.





