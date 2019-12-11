Jean Ann "Nan" King was born Aug. 8, 1926 in Saginaw to the late Charles and Maggie (Dice) Millhisler. She passed away suddenly and peacefully, Dec. 8, 2019. On Aug. 21, 1948, she married Luther (Luke) King and together they raised three children, Sally, Wayne and Sue. Luke passed away Sept. 3, 1992. Jean Ann graduated from Midland High in 1944 and went to work as a stenographer for the State of Michigan, working in Midland. In later years, after being a "stay-at-home mom," she worked part time for Clerc Bookkeeping. She was a very active charter member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Midland. She and Luke were among the founders of the church in 1955. They were married in Midland, but Freeland has been their home since their marriage.



Nan is survived proudly by her children, Sally (Jerry) Putnam of Midland, Wayne (Susan) King of Freeland; grandchildren, Bradon (Alexandra) Smith, Tiffany (Brian) Nolan, Levi King and Kelsey (Andrew) Miller; great-grandchildren, Beckett Smith and Clare, Paul and Luke Nolan; sisters, Evelyn Cross and Maxine (Bill) Alward. Also surviving are several special nieces, nephews and godchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sue Ann Balzer; her son-in-law, Don Smith; and brother and sister-in-law, Charles (Laura) Millhisler.



Funeral and committal services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Midland. The Rev. Gary Lyvere will officiate. Burial will follow at Midland Memorial Gardens, Midland. Friends may call at Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Home, 310 E. Washington St., Freeland on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and then at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Our Savior Lutheran Church, Midland, Toni and Trish House, Auburn or the donor's favorite charity.