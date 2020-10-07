1/1
Jean Ann Ostrander
1937 - 2020
Jean Ann Ostrander, 82, of Sanford and Midland died Oct. 5, 2020. The daughter of the late Donald and Grace (LaMee) McDonald was born Oct. 6, 1937 in Midland and grew up in Merrill. She married the late Robert (Red) Ostrander on April 16 1955. Jean provided home daycare for working parents for 20 years and each child became part of her extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; and sisters, Bonnie Goulette and Jane Roggow.
She enjoyed playing bingo, cards, knitting wash clothes, her Detroit Tigers and keeping an eye on the news so she could call her children and grandchildren to give them a heads-up on what was happening in their part of the country. She always looked forward to having all her family together for a party.
Surviving is her son, Kurt (Patricia) Ostrander of Strongsville, Ohio; daughters, Jill (Barry) Barden of Harrison, Mich. and Becky (Gary) Dunham of Midland; grandchildren, Mindy, Kelli, Rochelle, Ryan, Kyle, Melissa, Ashley, Jason, Joshua, Heather and Holly; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson on the way; and brothers, Donald and Doug
Funeral services for Jean will be private due to COVID-19 virus concerns. Wilson MILLER Funeral Home are handling all arrangements with Fr. Dan Fox OFM, Cap of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Sanford officiating. Interment will follow in Midland City Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Cap of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Sanford. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com



Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 7, 2020.
October 7, 2020
I have fond memories of growing up as cousins with Jean and Jane. She had such a calm way about her and always wore a smile. My love to the family, Mary McDonald Williams
Mary McDonald Williams
