Service Information Generations Funeral & Cremation Services 29550 Grand River Ave. Farmington Hills , MI 48336 (248)-426-9200

Jean Crockett

Jean G. Crockett, formerly of Midland, passed away peacefully, April 10, 2020 in Rochester Hills at American House Freedom Place Memory Care. She was 91.

Jean was born May 21, 1928 in Thurcroft, England to William and May Godwin.

When she was a young girl, she was voted to reign as May Queen. She posed for a photograph, surrounded by her friends, wearing a dress gifted by a relative in America. Jean emigrated to the United States with her husband and young daughter in 1949, and became an American citizen in 1955. She later married Homer Lee Crockett, and lived in Beaverton for 20 years before moving back to Midland.

Jean purchased a typewriter, taught herself to type and landed a job at The Dow Chemical Co. before becoming a certified professional secretary. She worked at Dow for 25 years and retired in 1988. Jean also served on the Midland-Gladwin Community Mental Health Services board and Community Mental Health for Central Michigan board for 10 years in various roles between 1990 and 2001.

She was a formidable opponent in contract bridge, having won first place in tournaments at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island along with her partner, Cecil Erb. They also enjoyed playing bridge at the Trailside Senior Center.

She was an Elder at Chapel Lane Presbyterian Church in Midland and president of her Condominium Association at Shorefront Circle.

Jean was preceded in death by husband, Homer Crockett; stepson, Daniel Crockett; and brothers, Terence and Kelvin Godwin. She will be dearly missed by daughter, Marilyn (Tom) Borowski of Troy; sons, John (Lisa) Broddle of Merritt Island, Fla., Russell Broddle of Tucson, Ariz., and Jeffrey (Sharon) Broddle of Grand Rapids; stepdaughter, Dianne (Barry) Woodruff of Beaverton; and stepson, Jeff Crockett of Phoenix, Ariz.; many cousins including dear cousin, Mair Alsgaard of Midland; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family looks forward to a memorial service in Midland followed by a private interment in Beaverton at a time when we may all be together.

Instead of flowers that fade, please consider the Midland County Emergency Food Pantry Network (EFPN),

