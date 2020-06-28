Jean Keppel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Keppel
Jean L. Keppel went to meet her Lord on June 21, 2020. She was born to Edward and Joyce Sorg in Dearborn Heights on October 4, 1930. She married John Judd Keppel on October 18, 1948. She was widowed after 45 years of marriage.
She is survived by one daughter Maureen Harvey (Gerold); five sons Michael (Karrie), Patrick, Timothy (Patricia), Kevin (Dona), and Daniel (Lisa); 22 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
Funeral services for Jean will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 from Christian Celebration Center, 6100 Swede Avenue. Her family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 6 p.m. until the time of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved