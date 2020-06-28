Jean Keppel

Jean KeppelJean L. Keppel went to meet her Lord on June 21, 2020. She was born to Edward and Joyce Sorg in Dearborn Heights on October 4, 1930. She married John Judd Keppel on October 18, 1948. She was widowed after 45 years of marriage.She is survived by one daughter Maureen Harvey (Gerold); five sons Michael (Karrie), Patrick, Timothy (Patricia), Kevin (Dona), and Daniel (Lisa); 22 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.Funeral services for Jean will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 from Christian Celebration Center, 6100 Swede Avenue. Her family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 6 p.m. until the time of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.