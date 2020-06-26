Jean L. KeppelJean L. Keppel went to meet her Lord on June 21, 2020. She was born to Edward and Joyce Sorg in Dearborn Heights on Oct. 4, 1930. She married John Judd Keppel on Oct. 18, 1948. She was widowed after 45 years of marriage.She is survived by one daughter, Maureen Harvey (Gerold); five sons, Michael (Karrie), Patrick, Timothy (Patricia), Kevin (Dona), and Daniel (Lisa); 22 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.Funeral services for Jean will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Christian Celebration Center, 6100 Swede Ave. Her family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 6 p.m. until the time of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.