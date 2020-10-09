Jean M. Fronius
Jean M. Fronius, age 88 of Midland, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Bickford Cottage. The daughter of the late John and Mary (Danyluk) Martin was born August 13, 1932 in Moran, Michigan. She enjoyed going to the casino, and playing cards. Jean was a member of the Pinochle Club.
Surviving are her daughters, Cindy (Paul) Mungle of Madison Heights, MI., and Janet (Mike) Wirmel of Laquinta, CA; grandchildren, David Mungle and Jennifer McHale; great-grandchildren, Brooke and Bella Thompson-Wirmel.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Henry G. Fronius; daughter Sandy Fronius in 1993; and sisters, Bertha Lane and Helen Smith.
Per the family's wishes, there will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be offered to Senior Services of Midland, 4700 Dublin Ave. Midland, MI 48640. Arrangements are under the care of the Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com
