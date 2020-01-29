Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Marie Benjamin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Marie Benjamin, 73, of Midland, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Henry Ford Health System. Jean Marie Sefcik was born Oct. 30, 1946, to the late Anthony and Florence (Stone) Sefcik. She was a 1964 graduate of Merrill High School. Jean married the love of her life, Kenneth Benjamin on Nov. 21, 1964; he preceded her in death on October 29, 2014. She enjoyed sewing and had the talent and creativity to create and fix clothing and design Halloween costumes. Jean and Ken loved traveling and spending their summers together in the Upper Peninsula. Jean also enjoyed spending time on Facebook where she was able to connect with family and friends. Above all, she treasured and cherished her family. She will forever be remembered for her profound love of family and her indomitable spirit.



Surviving are a son and daughter, Bartt (Danielle) Benjamin of La Mesa, Calif., Megan Benjamin and her fiancé Robert Morton of Midland; three grandchildren, Tyler Birmingham and his fiancée, Katie Hammer of Allison Park, Pa., Kaden Birmingham and Mikey Riley of New Kensington, Pa., Kenedy Morton of Midland; two great-grandchildren with two on the way, Lily Birmingham and Ryder Birmingham.



Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Kenneth Benjamin; parents Anthony and Florence Sefcik.



A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Midland Missionary Church, 479 S. 11 Mile Road, Midland. Pastor David Kissinger will officiate. Honoring Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place. Family and friends are welcome to attend the memorial service and visit with the family concluding the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Cancer Services of Midland.

Published in Midland Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020

