She was born July 1, 1951 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan to Albert and Rita (Gens) Whitmer.



Jeananne spent her life advocating for the rights of people with disabilities. She was well known in the disability world and instrumental in helping to enact laws that bettered the lives of people with disabilities. She was an avid writer and editor. Jeananne valued family and spent as much time with her nieces and nephews and her great nieces and nephews as she could. SHE LOVED TOYS and chocolate!



Jeananne was known for her fiery spirit and with helping the nieces and nephews get into trouble. She was always helping the nieces and nephews with their projects and to achieve their goals and accomplishments. She lived her life to the fullest and by her own rules. She was a force to reckoned with.



The family wishes to thank Heritage Hospice. They also want to give a special thanks to Erica Tovar, Aaron Varela, Jeremy Cage, Elizabeth Barney and Susan Bear for their dedication and their loving care of Jeananne for so many years. Her Pocatello family will miss her terribly but has found comfort that she is in a better place.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Rita Whitmer; and her siblings, Jon K. Whitmer and Kathleen (Kay) L. Whitmer Weiderhold.



She is survived by her siblings, James (Helen) Whitmer of Greenville, Michigan, Marcia (Dan) Draves of Midland, Gregory (Sally) Whitmer and Monica (Steve) Horden of Sanford, Therese (Albert) Varela of Pocatello, Idaho and Kristin (Ed) Kane of Monroe, Michigan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.



At her request, there will be no services. The family will hold a memorial at a later date.



Funeral Home Cornelison-Henderson Funeral Home

431 N 15Th Ave

Pocatello , ID 83201

