Jeanne L. Nagel
Jeanne Lou Nagel, age 75 of Midland, passed away due to covid, on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. The daughter of the late Theodore E. and Gertrude F. (Novak) Nagel was born in Auburn on May 31, 1945. Jeanne was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was an excellent cook. In her younger years she even had her own restaurant. She loved riding her horses also when she was younger. Jeanne loved to fish, (she usually got the largest one). She played cards, traveled, as well as collecting and showing antique cars. She spent her winters in Inverness, Florida. Always with numerous friends. You could always find her hunting through all the local antique shops. But most of all, she was a beautiful, kindhearted person. If ever there was a need by a neighbor, Jeanne was there. She would go door to door (usually with her sister Janet) tirelessly as she worked to help those who had suffered a loss.
She leaves behind, her loving fiancé, Thomas Knake of Beaverton; her brother, Thomas (Deborah) Nagel; nieces and nephews, Judy (Philip) Manteufel, Jeremy (Cherish) Nagel, Ted (Jennifer) Nagel, Russel (Melissa) Noykos and many other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her sister, Janet (Raymond) Noykos and her late husband, Larry VanOrden.
Funeral services for Jeanne will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday November 19, 2020 from St. John's Lutheran Church with Rev. Josh Parson officiating. Interment will be in Lee Township Cemetery. Family will receive guests at the CHURCH on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Facial covering and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be offered to St. John's Lutheran Church.