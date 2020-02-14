Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Mayan Nohel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne Mayan Nohel

Jeanne M. Mayan Nohel passed away at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Saginaw on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. The daughter of Rudy C. and Mildred Siler Mayan, who preceded her in death, was born May 3, 1937 in Merrill. She was a graduate of Merrill Sacred Heart Academy and attended Aquinas College in Grand Rapids. She married William B. Nohel on Oct. 27, 1979, who passed away on Sept. 6, 1990, who blessed her with three stepchildren: Michael (Donna) Nohel of St. Charles, RoseMary Nohel Murgittroyd of Loveland, Colo. and Patrick H. Nohel of Merrill; stepgrandchildren, Margaret Rose, Wm. Burton, Michael Robert Murgittroyd, Amy Houldon, Adam (Kristen) Nohel; stepgreatgrandchildren, Ethan, Aidan and Alivia Nohel, Landon and Mason Houldon.

She is also survived by her loving brother and four sisters, Margaret (George) Glinke of Shelby Township, Rita (Thomas) Laberteaux of Grand Rapids, Yvonne (Richard) Corbat, Leona Osbourne, Thomas (Dorothy) Mayan all of Merrill, who were also her best friends; nephews, G. Thomas Glinke and Wm. J. Corbat; brother-in-law, J. Patrick Osbourne; and son-in-law, Michael Murgittroyd also preceded her in death.

She was a lifetime resident of Merrill and extremely active in her parish and her community. She was past owner/partner of The Mayan Agency in Merrill.

Jeanne was a life member of Merrill Sacred Heart Catholic Church where a memorial Liturgy and committal will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at St. John XXIII Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Merrill. Celebrant will be Fr. Michael Steltenkamp, S.J. Friends may visit with her family at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. to the time of the Liturgy. Cremation has taken place per her request.

It is Jeanne's desire, in lieu of flowers, to consider donations to: St. John XXIII Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jonesfield-Lakefield Fire Dept., Aquinas College of Grand Rapids, the Merrill District Library or a .

