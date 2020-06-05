Jeanne Watt
Jeanne Anne Rayner Watt passed away with her husband and daughters at her side following a short illness. Jeanne was born in Pontiac, Oct. 29, 1950. She graduated from Pontiac Northern High School. After attending Michigan State University and earning her Bachelor of Arts degree, she started her career as an educator. She met her husband James Watt at MSU and they were married on Aug. 24, 1973 at All Saint Episcopal Church in Pontiac. She taught in Westland, Waterford and Bedford public schools then moved with her family to live in Midland. She was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church including the Sunday School program.
She taught in Midland Public Schools as a math and science teacher at Central Intermediate/Middle School, earning her master's degree from Marygrove College. She was a Math Counts team coach, Computer Club advisor and Building Technology Instructional Leader (BTIL). Jeanne was a recipient of the Gerstacker Excellence in Teaching Award in 2003. She was a member of Kappa Mu Epsilon Mathematics Honor Society, and Delta Zeta Sorority. Jeanne was also an active member of the Michigan Council of Teacher of Mathematics, Michigan Association of Computer Users in Learning and the Michigan Education Association. Most importantly, Jeanne's classroom door was always open to colleagues and students.
Jeanne retired in 2009, remaining active and connected with education through Michigan Association of Retired School Professionals, her Central staff breakfasts and by volunteering in her daughter's elementary classroom.
Jeanne enjoyed camping and being outdoors, especially with her family and her daughters' Girls Scout Troops. She loved to travel, starting as an exchange student to Germany in high school, spending her honeymoon and other vacations on Mackinac Island, seeing Alaska and visiting quilt shops with her husband.
Jeanne was always smiling and greeting people, striking up a conversation with anyone she met. She was absolutely in love with her two granddaughters and cherished every moment she had with them.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Gene Rayner (maiden-Archer); father, Albert Howard Rayner; and her, sister Elizabeth. She is survived by her husband, James Watt; daughters, Alicia Watt and Deborah (John) Alfsen; granddaughters, Cora and Lily. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Albert (Mary) Rayner, Ronald (Cathy) Rayner, Glenden Rayner, Marcia (Bill) Green, Alicia Pote, Tom (Becky) Rayner, John (Beth) Rayner; and many well-loved nieces and nephews.
There will be a private graveside family funeral. A celebration of life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Jeanne's name to a favorite charity.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Watt family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com
Jeanne Anne Rayner Watt passed away with her husband and daughters at her side following a short illness. Jeanne was born in Pontiac, Oct. 29, 1950. She graduated from Pontiac Northern High School. After attending Michigan State University and earning her Bachelor of Arts degree, she started her career as an educator. She met her husband James Watt at MSU and they were married on Aug. 24, 1973 at All Saint Episcopal Church in Pontiac. She taught in Westland, Waterford and Bedford public schools then moved with her family to live in Midland. She was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church including the Sunday School program.
She taught in Midland Public Schools as a math and science teacher at Central Intermediate/Middle School, earning her master's degree from Marygrove College. She was a Math Counts team coach, Computer Club advisor and Building Technology Instructional Leader (BTIL). Jeanne was a recipient of the Gerstacker Excellence in Teaching Award in 2003. She was a member of Kappa Mu Epsilon Mathematics Honor Society, and Delta Zeta Sorority. Jeanne was also an active member of the Michigan Council of Teacher of Mathematics, Michigan Association of Computer Users in Learning and the Michigan Education Association. Most importantly, Jeanne's classroom door was always open to colleagues and students.
Jeanne retired in 2009, remaining active and connected with education through Michigan Association of Retired School Professionals, her Central staff breakfasts and by volunteering in her daughter's elementary classroom.
Jeanne enjoyed camping and being outdoors, especially with her family and her daughters' Girls Scout Troops. She loved to travel, starting as an exchange student to Germany in high school, spending her honeymoon and other vacations on Mackinac Island, seeing Alaska and visiting quilt shops with her husband.
Jeanne was always smiling and greeting people, striking up a conversation with anyone she met. She was absolutely in love with her two granddaughters and cherished every moment she had with them.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Gene Rayner (maiden-Archer); father, Albert Howard Rayner; and her, sister Elizabeth. She is survived by her husband, James Watt; daughters, Alicia Watt and Deborah (John) Alfsen; granddaughters, Cora and Lily. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Albert (Mary) Rayner, Ronald (Cathy) Rayner, Glenden Rayner, Marcia (Bill) Green, Alicia Pote, Tom (Becky) Rayner, John (Beth) Rayner; and many well-loved nieces and nephews.
There will be a private graveside family funeral. A celebration of life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Jeanne's name to a favorite charity.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Watt family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.