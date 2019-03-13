Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeffrey Edward McDonald, 56, of Bay City, and formerly of Midland, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 at McLaren Hospital in Bay City after a short illness. He was born on March 18, 1962 in Midland, Michigan and was the oldest child of Ron and Beverly (Flore) McDonald.



As Jeffrey would say, he had an idyllic childhood surrounded with the love and joy of his parents, aunts, uncles, brothers and both sets of grandparents. He had cherished memories with his maternal grandparents Ed and Dorothy Flore; spending time with them at their motel in Clare, Michigan, camping trips in their travel trailer throughout Michigan including campfires and other wonderful and simple pleasures.



Jeffrey grew up in Midland and graduated from Dow High School in 1981. He received an associate's degree from Delta College in 1983 and went on to Central Michigan University to continue his studies in computer programming.



From a young age, Jeffrey had the ability to make everything beautiful. He was a gifted writer, baker and floral designer. He enjoyed various careers at many venues that utilized his creative and artistic abilities. He worked at the Sweet Onion of Midland, Holiday Inn of Midland, Arron's Flowers and Kutchey's Flowers. He managed and ran Taylor's English Tea House in Mount Pleasant for several years. He loved interacting with the clients, doing the majority of the cooking, baking and running the day to day operations. Another career highlight was a summer training program at the Grand Hotel on Mackinaw Island where he excelled in all facets of customer service and attention to detail and beauty. In more recent years, he worked for Paper Moon, Westtown Grocery and for the last seven years he worked at Barnes and Noble in Midland where he became known as the "Nook Guy."



No matter what he was doing, his enormous capacity and ability to care about people was ever-present and felt by everyone.



Jeffery is survived by his brothers, Craig McDonald and Brian McDonald (Lori) and his niece Mandy McDonald, all of Midland. Also surviving him are his aunt and uncle, Sally and Nickolias Smyrnios; and several cousins. In addition, he is survived by his best buddy, Leland Boynton who was like a son to him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly and Ron McDonald; grandparents, Dorothy and Edward Flore and Edith and Donald McDonald; as well as several aunts and uncles.



A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to the Lindsay School in Bay City, Michigan or Hospice of Bay County.

